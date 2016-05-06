We are hopeful and won't stop looking for Tej - says his mother Reva Chitnis

"He just can't disappear, his car can't disappear", says his mother Reva Chitnis, agreeing that this is the most difficult lead up to Mothers Day, she's ever had. "Typically, Tej would make Mothers Day breakfast for me," she said.





The Chitnis family have been joined by scores of their friends who have combed through bushland in Healesville, where he was last spotted on Wednesday April 27. "I can't thank our friends enough. They were looking for Tej on the Sunday after the storm, in the wet weather as well."





According to Reva Chitnis, so far "Police only have two leads, and both have been sourced by us ", through the Facebook page set up to spread awareness of Tej's disappearance and through thousands of flyers that have been plastered in and around Melbourne. To hear our full interview with Reva, please click above.



