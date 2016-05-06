SBS Punjabi

We are hopeful and won't stop looking for Tej - says his mother Reva Chitnis

SBS Punjabi

Tej Chitnis, who has been missing from Melbourne since April 27, 2016

Published 6 May 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 2:25pm
By Manpreet K Singh
It's exactly 10 days today, since 22 year old Tej Chitnis went missing from Melbourne.

"He just can't disappear, his car can't disappear", says his mother Reva Chitnis, agreeing that this is the most difficult lead up to Mothers Day, she's ever had. "Typically, Tej would make Mothers Day breakfast for me," she said.

The Chitnis family have been joined by scores of their friends who have combed through bushland in Healesville, where he was last spotted on Wednesday April 27. "I can't thank our friends enough. They were looking for Tej on the Sunday after the storm, in the wet weather as well."

According to Reva Chitnis, so far "Police only have two leads, and both have been sourced by us ", through the Facebook page set up to spread awareness of Tej's disappearance and through thousands of flyers that have been plastered in and around Melbourne. To hear our full interview with Reva, please click above.

Friends and family have plastered many Melbourne suburbs and country towns of Victoria with this poster
