'We are thankful for Indian communities contribution': PM's message on India's Independence Day
Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi - Representative picture. Credit: Twitter
Published 15 August 2022 at 4:27pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wishes 75th Independence Day by applauding India's successes and Indian Australians' contribution to society and the country.
