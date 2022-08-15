SBS Punjabi

'We are thankful for Indian communities contribution': PM's message on India's Independence Day

india independence day.JPG

Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi - Representative picture. Credit: Twitter

Published 15 August 2022 at 4:27pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wishes 75th Independence Day by applauding India's successes and Indian Australians' contribution to society and the country.

Click on the 'speaker' button at the top to hear this podcast in Punjabi.

