‘We have a steep mountain ahead of us' - NZ PM Chris Hipkins

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday, February 19 as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island. The cyclone hit the island's northernmost region on February 12th and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the impact of the cyclone has been severe:





Twenty-eight thousand homes remain without power, telecommunications have been severely disrupted. Freshwater is in short supply in some areas and roads have been badly damaged, limiting access to some areas and causing significant delays in others. Supply chains have been disrupted and moving goods around has been incredibly challenging. Crops have been badly damaged, many completely destroyed. Lives have been turned upside down, many people have seen their homes and all of their possessions completely destroyed, countless others have been displaced. Tragically so far 11 people have lost their lives and more fatalities remain possible.

