‘We sink or we swim together’: WHO vaccine plan aims to be available everywhere by end 2021

Covid-19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine

Source: Pexels

The World Health Organisation is hoping to have a global coronavirus vaccine available by the end of next year as the COVID-19 pandemic demands a faster vaccine response from countries around the world than ever before. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports....

An ambitious plan by the World Health Organisation aims to have two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of 2021.

The United Nations health agency Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the race to produce and distribute a vaccine is a collaboration, not a contest.

He says the main aim is saving lives and speeding up the economic recovery.

"This is not charity. It's in every country's best interest - we sink or we swim together. The fastest route to ending the pandemic and accelerating the global economic recovery is to ensure some people are vaccinated in all countries, not all people in some countries."

That story by Sarah Chlala for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Singh Grewal for SBS Punjabi.
