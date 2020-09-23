‘We sink or we swim together’: WHO vaccine plan aims to be available everywhere by end 2021

An ambitious plan by the World Health Organisation aims to have two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of 2021.





The United Nations health agency Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the race to produce and distribute a vaccine is a collaboration, not a contest.





He says the main aim is saving lives and speeding up the economic recovery.





"This is not charity. It's in every country's best interest - we sink or we swim together. The fastest route to ending the pandemic and accelerating the global economic recovery is to ensure some people are vaccinated in all countries, not all people in some countries."





