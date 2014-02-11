SBS Punjabi

We speak to some Punjabis affected by the Bushfires in Victoria

Fires in Victoria - many are still burning across the state

Published 11 February 2014 at 4:24pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 6:55pm
By Manpreet K Singh
As bushfires have engulfed many areas of Victoria, including suburban Melbourne, we speak to two Punjabis - Mr Kuldip Bassi, a resident of Mickelham, the area which was evacuated because of extreme fire danger; and Mr Charnamat Singh, of Kinglake, whose farm was completely destroyed in the Black Saaturday tragedy in 2009, and who is now prepared to defend his property again.Join the conversation on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pages/SBS-Punjabi/368329703192018

