We speak to two Punjabi Australians, currently serving in the ADF

Published 27 April 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 5:31pm
By MP Singh
In our series of interviews with many participants of the Sikh contingent in Sydney's Anzac Day parade, here are some very special interviews.

Proud to introduce you all to Shubhdeep Singh and Amrinder Ghuman both serving in Australian Air force and Army. Both share their experiences about working in Australian forces and commanding troops despite their very young age. They also encourage youth to consider joining forces. And Vikram Grewal, the Director in Dept of defense who was main catalyst in starting the parade in Sydney and also is committed to help other states to start marches. Vikram went to UK as a special liaison officer representing Sikh community.

 

 

