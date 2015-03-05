We still believe that Shiva is alive - Dinesh Chauhan

A recent search conducted by the Police at Phillip Island didn't reveal anything - and the whole case is still shrouded in mystery. In a recent interview with SBS Punjabi program though, the Senior Detective Sergeant of Victoria Police assigned to this case mentioned that Shiva is "probably deceased", and that the "Police have a good idea about what happened". But no charges have been laid so far.





Detective Senior Sgt Boris Buick also appealed to the Afghani community to come forth with any fresh evidence, because of Shiva's relationship with a young woman of Afghani origin "which may have" contributed to Shiva's disappearance. Following on from that interview, we have spoken to Shiva's older brother, Dinesh, to find out how the Chauhan family is coping in India, 10 months after Shiva's disappearance.



