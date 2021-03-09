What are the latest changes in the Temporary Graduate visa in Australia?

The Morrison Government has relaxed application requirements and visa criteria for international students to ensure Australia remains a priority destination for overseas students.





Now, with the Temporary Graduate visa, international students have an opportunity to access longer stay in Australia to gain valuable work experience and explore a pathway to permanent residency.





The Department of Home Affairs has made amendments to application requirements and visa criteria for all 485 visa streams to assist international students impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions.





Neil Consultancy's migration agent Niraj Shrestha says that before February 2020, it was a requirement for a 485-visa applicant to be in Australia when applying for the visa as well as at the time of the visa grant.





Now, international students can do so while they are offshore.





The other stream of the visa – the Graduate Work Stream – is valid for 18 months. The occupation you nominate must be on the skilled occupation list and a skills assessment must be passed.





