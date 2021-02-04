What happens after you've had two vaccinations?

The first group of Australians are due to get their first coronavirus vaccines in just a few weeks’ time. But what happens after you’ve had your two shots? Will you be immune after getting your vaccine? How long will you be protected for? What if new variants of the virus keep developing? Does that mean we might be able to achieve herd immunity with these vaccines?





It’s still too early to tell if our vaccines will prevent infection altogether or just the severe disease that infection causes.





Vaccines work by introducing your immune system to a blueprint of a virus. The immune system - tricked into thinking it's the real virus - recognises that blueprint as a threat and begins to build antibodies to protect you against it. That means if you become infected with the real virus in the future, your immune system will know how to fight it.





In Australia and beyond, health authorities are recommending everyone still maintain social distancing and other safety measures after getting vaccinated.





Professor Lewin says those measures would likely have to stay in place until authorities have more data on the vaccines.





"The reason why the recommendations at the moment are that after your vaccine, your behaviour shouldn't change - you should still socially distance, wash your hands, stay home if you're sick, get tested if you have symptoms - is because we don't yet know whether or how effective the vaccines are in reducing infection and transmission. Therefore, you could be vaccinated, which means you'll be protected yourself from going to the hospital - we think almost 100 per cent effective - but you may still acquire the virus and therefore spread it to others."





