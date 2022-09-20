What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?

Across Australia, 18 is the legal age for gambling and buying cigarettes.





It is also the legal age for alcohol purchase. But regulation of alcohol consumption on private premises for under 18s can be different depending on where you live.





Steven Roberts is a Professor of Education and Social Justice at Monash University. One of the research areas he specialises in is young people’s transition to adulthood.





He says parents concerned about risky alcohol consumption would do well to educate their children about the risks, but they also need to be realistic.





“A key piece of advice, I think, is not to hammer too hard on the point of abstinence. Drinking, for example, is deeply ingrained in the Australian culture, it's quite normalised. And it would make not a lot of sense to impose a kind of flat out barring of engaging in practices that are so embedded in a culture, especially at a time when a young person is legally allowed to do so.”





A straightforward change when an individual turns 18 is the eligibility to apply for financial assistance on their own.





To apply for support that suits one’s needs, Mr Jongen advises young adults to create their online myGov account.





Hitting the 18-age mark is not always necessary to do certain things under the law, says Ms Richardson.





“Some examples include, you don't necessarily need to be 18, to have sex, to have a job, to have your own bank account, to consent to medical treatment, to leave school, to leave home, to be charged with a crime or even to get free legal advice without a parent or guardian.”





Resources outlining the rights of young adults under the law can be found through the Legal Aid Commissions and Youth Legal Services in each state and territory.



