What is the role of the British Monarchy in Australia?

Australia’s ties with the British Monarchy are the legacy of British colonisation.





Campbell Rhodes is a researcher with the Museum of Australian Democracy in Canberra.





“Australia was founded as a colony of Great Britain and so it has borrowed or adapted many British traditions, including in the government. And one of those is the monarchy.”





So, the King or Queen of the United Kingdom is also the Head of State of Australia.





Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms since her reign began in February 1952





Elizabeth II served as the longest serving monarch in British history. With her death, her son Charles became king. He has begun his reign as King Charles III.





As our monarch, King Charles III is Australia’s Head of State.





The monarch is not directly involved in the day-to-day running of Australia, and no longer has direct influence on Australia’s society, economy or government, says Campbell Rhodes.





In 1986 the Australia Act severed the last of the official links between the British and Australian governments, with the exception of the Monarch.





During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, a number of British colonies have sought independence and severed their ties with the monarchy. The latest was Barbados in November, with 15 Commonwealth realms remaining.





Many people feel that Australia already projects the spirit of a republic. Sandy Biar from the Australian Republic Movement is pushing for change.





The Australian Republic Movement believes that instead of having the king or queen of the United Kingdom as the head of our country, that we should have an Australian chosen by Australians. And we believe this because it makes sense that all decisions in an independent country like ours are made democratically and that our representatives put Australia’s interests first.”))



