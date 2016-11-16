What is wrong with the BIG FAT 500 crore wedding!!

Big fat wedding vs common man Source: Twitter
Published 16 November 2016 at 7:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
While much of India struggles with cash inflow, an Indian politician is expected to spend 5 Billion rupees - which is equivalent to £59million or $74million on his daughter's lavish wedding. SBS Punjabi' Preetinder Singh Grewal 's reports...
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
