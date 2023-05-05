What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?

With budget night looming, cost of living pressures continue to press on the minds of many Australians.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces a difficult job next week, with the Reserve Bank Board having just raised the cash rate again by 0.25 per cent, signalling inflation is not going down enough.





Dr Chalmers will hand down the 2023–24 Budget at approximately 7.30 pm on Tuesday, 9 May.





The federal government has already flagged pay rises for the aged care sector, cheaper childcare for some Australian families, and cost of living relief for the most vulnerable Australians.





Dr Chalmers says the budget will target those cost-of-living pressures without fuelling inflation.





The government will commit over $55 billion across the next four years to make childcare more affordable from July.





The signature election pledge will benefit more than 400,000 families in New South Wales, 302,000 in Victoria, and over 284,000 in Queensland.



