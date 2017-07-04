What parent visas are available in Australia?

Father and daughter Source: Getty Images
Published 4 July 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:32pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
It makes sense for migrants who have built their lives in Australia to want their parents close-by. But getting a parent visa can take up to thirty years. However, some families who can afford it are willing to pay a higher price to speed up the process. Preeti K McCarthy reports.
Published 4 July 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:32pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share