SBS Punjabi

What parent visas are available in Australia?

SBS Punjabi

Father and daughter

Father and daughter Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:32pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

It makes sense for migrants who have built their lives in Australia to want their parents close-by. But getting a parent visa can take up to thirty years. However, some families who can afford it are willing to pay a higher price to speed up the process. Preeti K McCarthy reports.

Published 4 July 2017 at 5:16pm, updated 4 July 2017 at 5:32pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?