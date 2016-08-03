SBS Punjabi

What to do when someone goes missing?

Missing People

Missing People Source: Australia government

Published 3 August 2016 at 10:31pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Every hour four people go missing in Australia.While most are found, the disappearance of one person can affect the lives of 12 others - according to the National Missing Persons Coordination Centre. This year's National Missing Persons Week (31 July - 6 August) aims to raise awareness about the impacts on families and communities when a loved-one goes missing. Preeti McCarthy finds out more.

