What to do when someone goes missing?

Missing People Source: Australia government
Published 3 August 2016 at 10:31pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Every hour four people go missing in Australia.While most are found, the disappearance of one person can affect the lives of 12 others - according to the National Missing Persons Coordination Centre. This year's National Missing Persons Week (31 July - 6 August) aims to raise awareness about the impacts on families and communities when a loved-one goes missing. Preeti McCarthy finds out more.
Published 3 August 2016 at 10:31pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share