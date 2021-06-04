What you need to know about Australia’s selective entry high schools

Selective entry public schools provide economical but highly academic schooling options for gifted students.





Only four states in Australia have selective entry public schools, which provide economical but highly academic schooling options for high achieving students.





Entry into these elite public schools is highly competitive as only limited available places.





New South Wales has 21 fully selective and 26 partially selective schools, which offer nearly 4200 places in Year 7.





NSW Department of Education’s Chief Education Officer Ben North says there is a strong demand for selective schools.





“In total, there is a little bit over four thousand places in each Year 7 cohorts spread across the 47 schools, and the Department of Education receives over 15,000 applications. The test process involves a very challenging and hard test. It’s designed to really be able to assess students with very high ability, and for that reason, it’s quite a hard test.”





