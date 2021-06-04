SBS Punjabi

What you need to know about Australia’s selective entry high schools

SBS Punjabi

hands up in class

Source: Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2021 at 3:42pm, updated 7 June 2021 at 9:37am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

If you are looking for an academically challenging environment for your high-achieving child, you might consider one of the selective entry high schools. These are highly competitive and result-oriented schools that nurture academic excellence in academically high-performing students.

Published 4 June 2021 at 3:42pm, updated 7 June 2021 at 9:37am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Selective entry public schools provide economical but highly academic schooling options for gifted students.

Only four states in Australia have selective entry public schools, which provide economical but highly academic schooling options for high achieving students.

Entry into these elite public schools is highly competitive as only limited available places.

Advertisement
New South Wales has 21 fully selective and 26 partially selective schools, which offer nearly 4200 places in Year 7.

NSW Department of Education’s Chief Education Officer Ben North says there is a strong demand for selective schools.

“In total, there is a little bit over four thousand places in each Year 7 cohorts spread across the 47 schools, and the Department of Education receives over 15,000 applications. The test process involves a very challenging and hard test. It’s designed to really be able to assess students with very high ability, and for that reason, it’s quite a hard test.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack