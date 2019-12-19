What you need to know before buying Timeshare?

Data from the Australian Timeshare and Holiday Owners Council (ATHOC) shows there are more than 180,000 timeshare owners in Australia. ATHOC’s general manager Laura Younger explains how the system works.





It’s a shared ownership in an asset or titled deed that relates to a property or a collection of properties so you have sort of an ownership right or usage depending on what you buy and what you buy into. The current timeshare schemes are more points-based so they give a lot more flexibility. So instead of having to have a week at a property, you might have a couple of days here and five days there or you might in fact use your points to buy flights or to hire cars."





