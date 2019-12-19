SBS Punjabi

What you need to know before buying Timeshare?

SBS Punjabi

Mature couple at the beach

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2019 at 12:45pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The pace of modern life makes holidaying at exclusive locations a desirable luxury. More than 180,000 Australians have signed up to time-sharing schemes at popular holiday destinations. However, older owners may find the long-term nature of these arrangements inconvenient as circumstances change following retirement.

Published 19 December 2019 at 12:45pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Data from the Australian Timeshare and Holiday Owners Council (ATHOC) shows there are more than 180,000 timeshare owners in Australia. ATHOC’s general manager Laura Younger explains how the system works.

It’s a shared ownership in an asset or titled deed that relates to a property or a collection of properties so you have sort of an ownership right or usage depending on what you buy and what you buy into.  The current timeshare schemes are more points-based so they give a lot more flexibility. So instead of having to have a week at a property, you might have a couple of days here and five days there or you might in fact use your points to buy flights or to hire cars."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

How much technology is essential for seniors?

AASHA brings Hope for senior community members

Seniors facing challenges to remain in workforce



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?