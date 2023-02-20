What's the future for Australian early childhood education?

The federal government is looking to better serve young Australians. It wants to better support education, wellbeing and development and wants to ensure greater coordination between Commonwealth programs, funding and frameworks impacting early childhood development.
Key stakeholders including industry experts are being called upon to help design a new national strategy, to improve early-years development for newborn babies up to five-year-olds. Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government's National Early Years Summit kickstarts the process of problem-solving.
We want to generate ideas from this room which will help develop our strategy and form a solid basis for our discussions at roundtables with parents and families right around the country. After all, parents and families and of course, children are the key part in this journey. The early years strategy will not just help them but as I keep saying, help all of society.