What's the future for Australian early childhood education?

The federal government is looking to better serve young Australians. It wants to better support education, wellbeing and development and wants to ensure greater coordination between Commonwealth programs, funding and frameworks impacting early childhood development.





Key stakeholders including industry experts are being called upon to help design a new national strategy, to improve early-years development for newborn babies up to five-year-olds. Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government's National Early Years Summit kickstarts the process of problem-solving.



