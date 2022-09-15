Who says we don't have options? Veganism gains popularity among food lovers

Highlights According to research by Finder.com, more than 1 in 10 people in Australia are following a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.

As the vegan population across the world is on the rise, so is the demand for meat alternatives.

“While people are turning vegan on compassionate grounds a large portion of vegan food lovers is driven by a healthy eating lifestyle,” says Melbourne restaurateur Kamaldeep Singh.

Australia is one of the largest markets for the vegan food industry.





Apart from supermarket giants like Coles and Woolworths and fast food chains like Hungry Jack's and McDonald's, a large number of restaurants are popping up across major cities offering an array of delightful plant-based dishes.





Kamaldeep Singh loves to cater to vegan food lovers at his restaurant in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.





“Many people think of the vegan diet as just leafy vegetables and limited options. In fact, there is a whole range of mouth-watering yet healthy vegan options that a lot of us are still unaware of,” the restaurateur tells SBS Punjabi.



Restaurants including big food chains across Australia are introducing an array of vegan options to attract vegan customers. Credit: Supplied “When we are not familiar with veganism or a vegan diet, we mostly rotate the same kind of foods like chicken and beef burgers. But when we go down the path of following a vegan lifestyle, then we realise what we were missing out on,” Mr Singh adds.





Australian consumers spent an estimated $215 million on vegan products in 2020 and the number is expected to grow with the soaring demand for plant-based diets.





Mr Singh says that while some people are turning vegan for their love of animals, others do it in pursuit of healthier eating.



Restaurateur Kamaldeep Singh (R) with his team Credit: Supplied "Our main goal of opening a vegan restaurant was to introduce and educate more people about the vegan lifestyle because we, humans, are very compassionate, so it is our moral responsibility to take care of animals as well."





“While adopting the vegan lifestyle can help save millions of animals being slaughtered, the diet also comprises many health benefits attracting more and more consumers,” says Mr Singh.



The growing popularity of veganism in Australia

According to research by Finder.com , more than one in 10 people in Australia are following a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.





Globally, Australia ranks sixth out of all countries for its vegetarian and vegan population.





Vasundhara Kandpal turned vegan about six years ago. Credit: Supplied by Ms Kandpal Melbourne resident Vasundhara Kandpal says she was influenced by her co-workers to turn vegan almost six years ago.





“Before moving to Melbourne in 2018 I was in the US where I worked at Stanford University in environment conservation and that’s where I saw youngsters being vegan.”





“I had no clue what veganism was. They inspired me to watch 'Cowspiracy' [2014 documentary film] which opened my eyes and drew me toward veganism,” says Ms Kandpal





The 39-year-old says that she has developed a positive relationship with vegan food since adopting the lifestyle.



I have been a vegan for six years and am not yet dead of protein deficiency. Ms Vasundhara Kandpal

“The most satisfying thing about being vegan is the inner peace that comes with knowing that I have minimised my footprint on the planet and I am also not a cause of pain and suffering that farmed animals go through.“





“It feels amazing to have the strength to unlearn the conditioning done by various societal systems and discover the courage within me to stand for the oppressed and stand against the oppression.”





While the cultural or religious ideology in many countries such as India advocates for a meat-free diet, the animal rights movement, environmental factors, and health concerns also aim to demolish the human-supremacist worldview.



