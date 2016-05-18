SBS Punjabi

Who sits in the House of Representatives? Find the facts here.

Overview of the chamber during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra

Overview of the chamber during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 18 May 2016 at 10:51pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia, or the federal Parliament, is made up of two houses: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both are directly elected by the people of Australia. By voting at elections for the House of Representatives, voters elect someone to represent them in the House. In selecting their representatives, the voters - or electors - select the nation's government. Preeti McCarthy explains....

