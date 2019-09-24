'Why I forgave my brother's killer': Remembering Balbir Singh Sodhi, Sikh man who was killed in post-9/11 hate crime

Highlights 19 years ago, Balbir Singh Sodhi became the first casualty of a post-9/11 hate crime in the US

Mr Sodhi was gunned down by a man who thought he was a Muslim

Balbir's brother Rana Singh Sodhi says he and his family chose to forgive the killer

Rana Singh Sodhi has love in his heart, and the rest of the space is filled by the memory of the turbulent day that changed the course of his life, the fate of his family and the future of his community forever.





On September 15, 2001, Mr Sodhi’s brother, Balbir Singh Sodhi became the victim of the first recorded hate crime in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in America.





'Everything changed not just for us, but for the entire Sikh community'

Four days after the attacks, Balbir was planting flowers at his gas station in Arizona, when he was shot dead by an attacker who assumed his victim was a Muslim.





For the shooter, Frank Roque, who is currently serving life imprisonment, Balbir’s turban and beard-the articles of his Sikh faith - epitomized the image of America’s new enemy.





Rana Singh Sodhi addressing a gathering at the National Sikh Campaign. Source: Supplied





20 years later, Mr Sodhi says each time that likeness is evoked, someone falls prey to fear and hatred, “the opposite of what we stand for as Sikhs and Americans.”





“My brother was killed because of one man’s ignorance about the Sikh faith. Before 9/11, I never thought we as a community would have to worry about safety or that I can be killed because of my turban or the way I look,” Mr Sodhi told SBS Punjabi .





Ten months later when another of Rana’s brother, Sukhpal Singh Sidhu was shot dead, he said: “Everything changed not just for us, but for the entire Sikh community.”





Sukhpal Singh Sodhi Source: Supplied





Although Sukhpal’s death was not declared a hate crime, the Sodhi family believes he too was killed because of his Sikh identity.





“I believe we got justice in Balbir’s case, but in Sukhpal’s case, we never really got any closure. The police told us that he was hit with a stray bullet while two gangs were fighting with each other, but they didn’t call it a hate crime,” said Mr Rana who has since made it his life’s mission to educate people and create awareness about the Sikh faith.





“I go to gurudwaras, churches, schools and I’m associated with many Sikh organisations. It’s my life’s mission to educate people, Americans about the Sikhs and answer all their questions about our history, our turbans and beard.”





Despite the loss of his two brothers, Rana says he or his family has never felt America is any less of their country as it is of those who were born here.





“A lot has happened, but I and my family feel we are lucky to live here."





I would like to share it with the world, that despite the loss, we have received immense love from the people of America and the Sikh community. I have made so many brothers and sisters who have stood by me in these hard times

Rana Singh Sodhi (L) and Harjit Singh Sodhi (R) holding their late brother, Balbir Singh Sodhi's picture. Source: Supplied





Instilled with the same fervour, Rana chose to forgive his brother’s killer, when he spoke to him over the phone, three years ago.





“An activist arranged a phone between me and Frank who spoke to me from the prison where he is currently serving his sentence. And I told him that I forgive him for killing my brother because that’s what Sikhism is all about.





“He told me that if he ever got out of jail, he’d like to accompany me on my mission to educate other people about Sikhism so nobody else does what he did. And this really touched my heart,” said Mr Sodhi.





Rana says there is one powerful weapon in our war chest that has the potential to extricate all hatred from the world and that is "love".





There is no greater power than love and nothing in this world that can’t be won over with this power

