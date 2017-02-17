SBS Punjabi

Why is speech therapy so relevant in multilingual society?

Published 17 February 2017
By MP Singh
Speech therapy is a very young profession worldwide, yet extremely important.

Speech therapist Jaideep Kaur tells us about different speech therapy cases like children, accidental or people losing speaking capabilities due to strokes etc. How a speech therapist can provide professional service and why speaking mother tongue is so important for a child, listen to Jaideep.

