Why is speech therapy so relevant in multilingual society?

Speech therapist Jaideep Kaur tells us about different speech therapy cases like children, accidental or people losing speaking capabilities due to strokes etc. How a speech therapist can provide professional service and why speaking mother tongue is so important for a child, listen to Jaideep.
Jaideep Source: Jaideep
Published 17 February 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 17 February 2017 at 5:32pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Speech therapy is a very young profession worldwide, yet extremely important.
