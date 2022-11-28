SBS Punjabi

Why this project is giving away designer clothes for free

Published 29 November 2022 at 9:47am, updated 29 November 2022 at 9:50am
By Sandra Fulloon, Harleen Kaur
More than two million Australian adults have experienced violence from a close contact. New campaigns are helping survivors to start over with the gift of new clothes, while other schemes aim to prevent violence before it starts.

Sadly for many women, violence is part of daily life and for those fleeing their homes a new emergency clothing campaign is making a difference.

The one-million-dollar project is putting wardrobes into shelters across the country and restocking them for three years with free designer clothing.

One of the first is at the Bayside Women’s Shelter in Sydney’s South as General Manager Sallianne Faulkner explains:

“We've got pajamas and  terrific t-shirts; the necessities of life. And, and that's what this wardrobe delivers for them.  We're a crisis refuge accommodation, so we have six bedrooms, and we are a family shelter.So we have mums and their childrenthat come to us, escaping family and domestic violence in Southeast Sydney.Often women will just leave without any of their personal possessions.”

It’s all thanks to not-for-profit charity Thread Together, which is rolling out the new scheme Australia wide, as CEO Anthony Chesler explains:

“We are installing a 100 wardrobe and capsule services all around the country. We started about six weeks ago and have since installed 15  in New South Wales and in Queensland.”
