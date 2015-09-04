Wishing all a very happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Hindus around the world celebrate Janmashtami by fasting and staying up until midnight, the time when Sri Krishna is believed to have been born. Images of Krishna's infancy are placed in swings and cradles in temples and homes. At midnight, devotees gather around for devotional songs, dance and exchange gifts. Some temples also conduct readings of the Hindu religious scripture Bhagavad Gita.





Here are some some photos shared by Sri Durga Mandir Rockback, of an earlier Janmashtami celebration, including Krishna-Sudama milan and the scene at Bhishma Pitamah's bed of arrows.....





Source: Sri Durga Mandir





