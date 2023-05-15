With heart attacks the leading cause of death in Australia, Australians urged to get checked

Milton Smith was just 46 years old when he died of a sudden heart attack, eight years ago.





His wife Nicole recalls the tragic day.





"It was just an ordinary day. A crisp end of May morning where Milton was getting ready for work, had had a shower, the iron was on. Ready to press the shirt for the ride and commute into work and I heard a noise from the bathroom - and by the time I got there, it was already too late."





Noah, his eldest child, was nine at the time.





Milton's wife says her husband was not considered at high risk of heart attack.





But cardiologist Jason Kovacic says heart attacks don't discriminate.





An estimated 57 thousand Australians have heart attacks every year - and more than 430,000 Australians have had one at some point in their lives.





To combat this - the institute is setting up free heart health check-ups at 15 locations across New South Wales for the next two months.





The process is quick and mostly painless.



