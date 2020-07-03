Women on company boards increase a company's profits and performance

Having more women on company boards and in senior leadership positions increases a company's profits and performance, according to a new world-first study.





Workplace Gender Equality Agency Director Libby Lyons says research makes a strong business case for gender equality in the workplace.





Having a female CEO led to a 5 per cent increase in the market value of a listed company, or an average of 80 million dollars.





Chief Executive of technology company ALCIDION Kate Quirke says women often have different leadership styles from men.





"We tend to be a little bit more on the empathetic, listening side of the business and I think that's really helped me stand back, look at what's going on and understand where my skills could best be deployed."





As Australia rebuilds the economy in the wake of COVID-19, advocacy groups say governments also have a role to play in helping more women succeed.





