Working from home: Australians seem to be getting used to it

The daily commute remains the biggest barrier for many to returning to the workplace. Those braving the commute will have to deal with social distancing measures - that have cut capacity on trains and buses during peak hour.





Swinburne University's John Hopkins conducted the survey and found nearly four in ten respondents had worked from home before the pandemic.





"Only 10% of the people in our survey, don't think that they will work from home at all in the future. So that's 90% who think that they will. You know, the main things that we are seeing as advantages of working from home is definitely the lack of commute and not having to commute. Almost 90% of participants in our survey could see the benefits of not having to commute and on average, that commute is about an hour each way, so it's quite a significant part of the day, so two hours of the day that you get back to yourself"





Professor John Nelson, from Sydney University's Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies says that will lead to changes in how businesses operate.





