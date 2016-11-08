World cricket fans, including Gurnam and Manu, featured in Cricket Australia ads

The summer of cricket is well and truly underway in Australia, with the first test match against South Africa completed in Perth this week.





Also coming to Australia during this blockbuster summer of cricket are teams from New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.





Glimpse of a Cricket Australia ad, currently featuring on national television aroun Australia Source: SBS Punjabi





In a unique move, Cricket Australia is featuring many subcontinental fans in their television advertisements to promote the international summer of cricket 2016-17.





Here is one of the Cricket Australia ads - in case you've missed them during the first test between Australia and South Africa!

















Thanks to ads like this, that two familiar turbaned cricket fans - Gurnam Singh and Manu Singh are now being featured on national television in Australia for the first time!





During filming of the ad Source: Gurnam Singh





Whilst Gurnam and Manu have been associated with the Swamy Army in Australia for a long time, they have recently established "World Cricket Fans".





In this interview, Gurnam tells us more about it.





Gurnam Singh, supporting Australia since India isn't visiting this summer Source: Gurnam Singh









