World leaders congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on election victory

Former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden with California Senator Kamala Harris.

US President elect Joe Biden with vice president elect Kamala Harris. Source: BIDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN

Published 9 November 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 9 November 2020 at 4:19pm
By Sarah Chlala
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

World leaders have sent their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 United States Presidential election. Among them are Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

Mr Biden has promised to unify -- and not divide -- and has thanked in particular the African-American voters, who placed their trust in him.

He also reached out to Mr Trump's supporters and urged all Americans to "put away the harsh rhetoric" and stop treating people with opposing political views as enemies.

The nation's first female vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, told voters while she may be the first woman in the role, she won't be the last.

Ms Harris is also the first African-American and the first South Asian to be elected Vice President of the United States.

And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: dream with ambition. Lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they have never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

