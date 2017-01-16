World's most and least poweful passports

The Telegraph recently published a list of the most and least powerful passports in the world. This ranking was initially published by the citizenship and planning firm Henley and Partners, who determine the ranking of a country’s passport by taking in to account how many countries the bearer of its passport can travel without a visa. Turns out, German citizens have the most powerful passport of all where citizens can travel to 177 countries without a visa. The same way citizens of Britain can travel to 175 countries and US citizens to 174.





France, Italy, Spain and Finland are in third position with Sweden taking the second spot. US is fourth along with Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands. Henley and Partners said,





"Generally, there was significant movement across the board with only 21 of the 199 countries listed remaining in the same rank. No country, however, dropped more than three positions, indicating that overall, visa-free access is improving around the world.”





The least powerful passport in the world is that of Afghanistan where people can only travel to 25 countries without a visa. Pakistan comes second in the least powerful passport category with citizens allowed to travel to only 29 countries without a visa.





Australia ranks 8 th amongst the countries with the most powerful passports and Australian citizens can travel to 169 countries with a visa. New Zealand beat Australia by one point coming 7 th in the ranking. Kiwis can travel to 171 countries without a visa and the country shares this rank with Greece.





According to the passport Index firm’s report, India ranked 59 in the list.





World’s Most Powerful Passports:





Germany, 177 countries can be visited without a visa Sweden, 176 Finland, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, 175 Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, United States, 174 Austria, Japan, Singapore, 173 Canada, Ireland (Republic of), Korea (Republic of, South), Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, 172 Greece, New Zealand, 171 Australia, 169 Malta, 168 Hungary, Czech Republic, Iceland, 167

World’s Least Powerful Passports:





Afghanistan, 25 countries can be visited without a visa Pakistan, 29 Iraq, 30 Somalia, 31 Syria, 32 Libya, 36 Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Nepal, Palestinian Territory, Sudan, 37 Kosovo, South Sudan, Yemen, 38 Bangladesh, Congo (Democratic Republic of), Lebanon, Sri Lanka, 39 Burundi, Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of, North), Myanmar, 42

List of countries where Indian passport holders can visit:





Antarctica





Bhutan





Bolivia





British Virgin Islands





Cambodia





Cape Verde





Comoros Islands





Cook Islands





Djibouti





Dominica





Ecuador





El Salvador





Ethiopia





Fiji





FYRO Macedonia





Gambia





Georgia





Grenada





Guinea-Bissau





Guyana





Haiti





Hong Kong





Indonesia





Iraq (Basra)





Jamaica





Jordan





Kenya





Laos





Macau





Madagascar





Maldives





Mauritius





Micronesia





Montserrat





Mozambique





Nauru





Nepal





Nicaragua





Niue





Palau





Samoa





Sao Tome & Principe





Seychelles





South Korea (Jeju)





St. Kitts & Nevis





St. Lucia





St. Vincent & Grenadines





Svalbard





Tajikistan





Tanzania





Thailand





Timor Leste





Togo





Trinidad & Tobago





Turks & Caicos Islands





Tuvalu





Uganda





Vanuatu









