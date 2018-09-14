Would you like to join the SBS Punjabi team?

SBS is a unique media organisation. A media network for all Australians, we have a strong mandate to support, as we celebrate and appreciate the diversity of Australia’s multicultural society. Our purpose is to inspire social cohesion. We are transforming ourselves into a cutting edge digital media organisation and leading the way in the delivery of world class content across multiple media platforms including radio, free to air television, social media, online and on-demand services.





Our Audio and Language Content (ALC) team, also known as SBS Radio, helps people from a diverse range of cultures feel at home in Australia. We inform, educate and entertain Australians through our in-language radio programs and digital content. People listen to us through traditional analogue radio plus digital radio and through our App. They catch up with us through our podcasts on our in-language websites, as well as on social media.





We're seeking skilled casual Producers to join our Punjabi language team, either based in Artarmon in Sydney or in Federation Square in Melbourne. It is preferable that you have some prior media experience, especially in production and presentation of news and current affairs content.





To be considered, you will need to demonstrate:





the ability to research, write, produce, translate and present audio content on air and/or online platforms;

the ability to craft engaging abstracts for online and social media (an understanding of SEO and CMS would be an advantage);

proficiency in Punjabi as well as English. As part of our interview process, you will be asked to undertake a language assessment task.

The successful candidate/s must be willing and able to undertake shift work. For further information about the position please contact Manpreet Kaur Singh on (03) 9949 2264 or visit our web site http://careers.sbs.com.au/





Once in the role, we'll set you up for success with all the necessary support. This includes approximately 30 hours of production training as well as our SBS induction.





We tend to move quickly and will remove this advertisement without notice. If you’d like to be considered, we encourage you to submit your application ASAP.





To apply online, please go to http://sbs.com.au/careers



