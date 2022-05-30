'You'll be missed dearly': Community shocked over Sidhu Moosewala's untimely death

Highlights Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab

Indian Australian fans react with disbelief to his untimely demise

At a young age, he garnered global fame along with controversies

The death of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday has left many in utter shock and disbelief.





The 28-year-old global icon was shot dead by unidentified assailants. His killing has sparked outpourings of condolences from fans, celebrities and political leaders.





Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old network engineer from Melbourne, told SBS Punjabi that he was not able to sleep last night after hearing the news.





Advertisement

"Moosewala was a global icon whose music motivated and inspired youth across diverse communities. He was a dictionary himself when it came to writing lyrics on current affairs, politics and crisis." Digvijay Singh, a Melbourne based Network Engineer and a music enthusiast. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh. "He was the only artist who introduced his family to his fans; that's why the loss seems personal this time," he said.





36-year-old chef and mother Harpreet Kaur have never been a fan of Moosewala's music. She says she was pretty concerned over the violent lifestyle and glorified gun culture the singer portrayed in his songs.





"The bitter truth is that he himself has become the victim of the same gun culture he promoted in his songs. A gangster-politician connection has made the scenario nasty, "she said.

READ MORE Community concerns over the gun and glory in Punjabi songs

"People have different music tastes, but no one deserved to go this way… It's such a sad day for Punjab," she further added.





Born on June 11, 1993, in the Moose Wala village in Mansa, Punjab, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, broke several records in his mid-twenties, garnering millions of hits on YouTube and fans around the globe. Sidhu Moosewala with his show organisers at the Melbourne airport during his Australia tour. Source: Supplied. Punjabi singer, songwriter, electrical engineer and actor, Moosewala became a household name among Punjabis and music lovers as he rose to popularity in a short span of fewer than two years after he created a niche for himself with his unique style.





SBS Punjabi interviewed Sidhu Moosewala last year, and when asked about the inspiration behind his choice of music, the musician said he draws ideas from his real-life experiences.





"I usually pen down what I experience in my day to day life, and all those experiences and incidents are the actual inspiration behind my choice of music," Moosewala said.





Another die-hard Moosewala fan Jatinder Singh Seerha is so upset with the news that he called off his work today. Melbourne based Jatinder Singh Seerha is inspired from Sidhu Moosewala's music. Source: Supplied by Mr Seerha





"My mornings start with his music, and I do not have enough strength to play his songs today; I am sick to my gut," said the 30-year-old.





"Moosewala enjoyed a career and stardom that few could dream of. His songs and legacy will live on forever and he will be missed dearly," he said.





Click on the player to listen to this interview in Punjabi:





LISTEN TO 'You'll be missed dearly': Community shocked over Sidhu Moosewala's untimely death SBS Punjabi 30/05/2022 08:51 Play





