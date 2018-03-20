Young couple with $4 million property portfolio share formula of their success

Talking to SBS Punjabi, Kulwant and Arvinder said that they carefully assessed the potential risks against the profits and then invested wisely during the last seven years.





Ms Dhanota migrated to Australia in 2004. She bought her first property in Bankstown in year 2009 when she was 28. She is working as an assistant manager in a government department, while Mr Singh - a businessman - bought his first property in 2009 in Liverpool when he was 30.





Mr Singh says: "If you are paying rent, you are paying someone else's mortgage."





His advice: "Buy, even if it's a small property. Renovate it as required and then put it on rent".





The couple got married in 2010 and started living together, renting out their spare property. At this stage, they were not paying anything from their own pocket and decided to buy one more property. This was the start of their investment spree.





Miss Dhanota says: "The key is to buy affordable properties. When we started, it was the financial meltdown and we got good prices." took calculated risks to create sound portfolio in properties. Source: Arvinder





Now the couple has seven properties in Sydney and Melbourne.





Recently they have sold their Bankstown property for more than double the price they paid for it.





