Young people from migrant backgrounds call for a greater say in policies

Zahra Al Hilaly (supplied)

Zahra Al Hilaly Source: Supplied

Published 10 May 2022 at 5:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Biwa Kwan, Jasdeep Kaur
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

With just a few days to go until the election on 21 May, multicultural youths say they are disappointed with the lack of engagement from politicians with the issues that impact them. They are urging the incoming government to take steps to develop the country's first-ever national youth policy to target five areas of policy including mental health, youth representation, the humanitarian and migration program, education; and employment and income support.

The number of youth voters in this federal election is climbing with the enrollment rate for 18 to 24 year-olds at just over 88 per cent.

That number is just over two per cent higher than the record enrolment rate set for that age group at the last election in 2019.

Rahim Mohammadi, 21, came to Australia from Afghanistan in 2003 as a refugee. He says he is disappointed to find that candidates have no other offer to appeal to young people with immigrant or refugee backgrounds.

"You don't feel that support, you don't feel that help. And you always feel like an outsider no matter what. And so it's just so so important. Because people need to be felt like they're heard.

