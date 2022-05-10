Young people from migrant backgrounds call for a greater say in policies

The number of youth voters in this federal election is climbing with the enrollment rate for 18 to 24 year-olds at just over 88 per cent.





That number is just over two per cent higher than the record enrolment rate set for that age group at the last election in 2019.





Rahim Mohammadi, 21, came to Australia from Afghanistan in 2003 as a refugee. He says he is disappointed to find that candidates have no other offer to appeal to young people with immigrant or refugee backgrounds.





"You don't feel that support, you don't feel that help. And you always feel like an outsider no matter what. And so it's just so so important. Because people need to be felt like they're heard.



