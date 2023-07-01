Visas and Immigration

SBS Language
Here's how international graduates can apply for a further two years of work rights post-study
ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਨੂੰ 'ਡਿਪੋਰਟ' ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਮਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅੱਗੇ ਫ਼ਰਿਆਦ
04:04
ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 4 ਜੁਲਾਈ, 2023
10:12
ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਹੋਈ ਸੁਖਾਲ਼ੀ, ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ
05:25
ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਝੱਲਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਧਾਰਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ 'ਚ ਵਾਧਾ
04:41
ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 30 ਜੂਨ, 2023
09:01
Australian visas: Know which immigration policies are changing from July 1, 2023?
08:01
ਇੱਕ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਚਾਰ ਸਥਾਈ ਹੁਨਰਮੰਦ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੁਨਰ ਪੱਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ
07:05
ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਗਲੀਆਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਤੱਕ ਪੁੱਜਦਾ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਉਪਰਾਲੇ
08:00
ਪ੍ਰਾਹੁਣਚਾਰੀ ਸਨਅਤ ਨਾਲ਼ ਜੁੜੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਸੀਮਿਤ ਘੰਟੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਆਗਿਆ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ
05:32
ਨਿਊ ਸਾਊਥ ਵੇਲਜ਼ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਡਰਾਈਵਰਾਂ ਲਈ 'ਡੀਮੈਰਿਟ' ਪੁਆਇੰਟ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੀ ਸਕੀਮ
14:42
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ 'ਚ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਸ੍ਰੋਤ ਬਣਕੇ ਨਿਤਰਿਆ ਹੈ ਮਾਹਿਲਪੁਰ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ
