Visas and Immigration

09:58

Here's how international graduates can apply for a further two years of work rights post-study

ਆਪਣੇ ਪੁੱਤ ਨੂੰ 'ਡਿਪੋਰਟ' ਹੋਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਮਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅੱਗੇ ਫ਼ਰਿਆਦ

04:04

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 4 ਜੁਲਾਈ, 2023

10:12

ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਹੋਈ ਸੁਖਾਲ਼ੀ, ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ

05:25

ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਝੱਲਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਧਾਰਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ 'ਚ ਵਾਧਾ

04:41

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 30 ਜੂਨ, 2023

09:01

Australian visas: Know which immigration policies are changing from July 1, 2023?

08:01

ਇੱਕ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਚਾਰ ਸਥਾਈ ਹੁਨਰਮੰਦ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੁਨਰ ਪੱਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ

07:05

ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਗਲੀਆਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਤੱਕ ਪੁੱਜਦਾ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਉਪਰਾਲੇ

08:00

ਪ੍ਰਾਹੁਣਚਾਰੀ ਸਨਅਤ ਨਾਲ਼ ਜੁੜੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਸੀਮਿਤ ਘੰਟੇ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਆਗਿਆ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ

05:32

ਨਿਊ ਸਾਊਥ ਵੇਲਜ਼ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਡਰਾਈਵਰਾਂ ਲਈ 'ਡੀਮੈਰਿਟ' ਪੁਆਇੰਟ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੀ ਸਕੀਮ

14:42

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ 'ਚ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਸ੍ਰੋਤ ਬਣਕੇ ਨਿਤਰਿਆ ਹੈ ਮਾਹਿਲਪੁਰ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ

