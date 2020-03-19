Coronavirus outbreak: International students voice health concerns over relaxed work hours

Highlights International students claim working more hours puts them at risk of contracting the infection

The Australian government has lifted work hour restrictions for international students in some sectors

"Work hour restrictions must be lifted for good," Mr Ademoglu

An overseas student who works at the front end of a supermarket in Melbourne said while it is a great opportunity, “It has certainly not come at a great time.”





The 25-year-old, who doesn’t wish to be named told SBS Punjabi that the nature of the job puts her in direct contact with customers throughout her shift, increasing risks of transmission.





“I work at the front end, usually at the billing counter or in the self-check-out zone. This puts me in direct contact with customers at least for 3 to 5 minutes at a stretch in the current circumstances where most people are bulk buying goods.





“The matter is not as much about how many hours of work we get, but why are we getting it now? ” she said.





While staffers at supermarkets have been provided with protective gear, the students currently employed with supermarkets complain those measures are not enough.





“This is selfish of the government to put us on the frontline at the time of the crisis."





Will the same system that is today bending rules to avail our services provide us with financial support if we are asked to go into self-isolation?

International students on a valid student visa can work for up to 20 hours per week while school is in session and unrestricted hours during any scheduled course break.





But the government has relaxed those conditions, allowing students working in supermarkets, health and aged care sectors to work for more hours to support and provide workforce continuity.





‘Not ungrateful for the opportunity’

Rahul, a student nurse who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing has another concern.





He said when he first heard the news, he was happy at the opportunity of gaining more hands-on experience and at the same time pocketing more money.





However, when he heard the rest of the announcement, he realised that while the rules had been relaxed, it was part of a temporary measure to manage the ongoing crisis.





“We understand that there is a lot of pressure on the current health care workforce be it in hospitals or aged care centres and we are not ungrateful for the opportunity," said Mr Rahul.





In fact, we are more than happy to step in. But we want the government to support us in the long run.

'Students have been demanding more hours, so why complain now?'





Vivek Gupta, an experienced career coach based in Sydney said international students have been demanding more work hours, "so now that they're getting what they asked for, where is the problem?"





“I understand their predicament, but they are not the only ones out there who are working in public domains. There are so many casual workers, locals and even volunteers who are working to serve the public.





“They have been given this opportunity because they are young, healthy and less vulnerable than the older population. But having said that, if they don’t have adequate protective gear while working, that is a viable concern which must be addressed by authorities concerned," said Mr Gupta.





In response to SBS Punjabi’s query, a spokesperson for the Victorian Government said that “International students experiencing hardships are encouraged to contact their education provider, or the Study Melbourne Student Centre to speak with a caseworker.”





Ahmed Ademoglu, the National President of the Council of International Students Australia said: “Students getting infected while working extra shifts is perhaps the last thing that the government would want to deal with.”





“Authorities must pay special attention to international students who are willing to pick up extra hours to support the workforce in these trying times.”





He added that they are working towards persuading the government into lifting work hour restrictions for international students as a long-term measure.





“It would be unfair to students if the government reimposed the work hour restrictions once things went back to normal.





“We want to use the present circumstances as a ground to enable long term change in the working conditions for international students,” added Mr Ademoglu.











