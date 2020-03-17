‘Coronavirus suspects’: Visiting Australian family alleges harassment by authorities in India

Melbourne-based graphic designer Raj Kaur landed in the north Indian state of Punjab on February 27 along with her husband and their one-year-old daughter.





With Covid-19 restrictions in place in India, Ms Kaur said that upon their arrival at the airport, immigration officers and the state health authorities took down their details, including their names, passport and phone numbers and address where they intended to stay during their trip.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi from Kapurthala, Ms Kaur claimed that she and her daughter’s confidential details were leaked to local media and posted on social media platforms, along with those of 23 other ‘suspected patients of coronavirus’.





“I and my daughter are both Australian citizens, while my husband holds an Indian passport. We do understand that these are trying times for everyone involved.





“We are more than happy to cooperate with the authorities, but my biggest concern is that they did not have the right to circulate those details to media outlets or to public domains,” said Ms Kaur.





In a bid to combat the spread of the virus in the state, the Indian government on 11 March imposed a 14-day quarantine period on anyone arriving into the country from China, the Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after 15 February 2020.





While Australia isn’t on the list, Ms Kaur alleges that the state authorities were “forcing” them into quarantine even when they were not symptomatic.





“We don’t have any symptoms and it’s already been more than 14 days since we landed. So why are they hunting us down like criminals on the run? They have raided my sister’s house at least twice since we landed.





“I have been inundated with calls from concerned relatives and friends asking if I have coronavirus. Imagine there’s a wedding in the house, and nobody, not even my close relatives turned up to meet us because they think we are infected,” she added.





According to an order issued by the state’s Department of Health and Family Welfare on 5th March, the authorities have the powers to “forcefully admit and isolate suspected cases for a period of 14 days from the onset of symptoms or till the reports of lab tests are received.”





An Indian doctor checks the temperature of passengers at a railway station as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus in Jammu, India. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Channi Anand





Another Australian couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, told SBS Punjabi they have been under a “house arrest” ever since they travelled from Sydney.





“We landed in Amritsar on 3rd March. And since then the police have been at our house in Jalandhar city for more than three times.





“We understand that they are trying to protect the rest of the people, but why are they bullying us into staying holed-up in the house even when are not symptomatic and its already been more than 14 days,” he added.





The 53-year-old businessman said people arriving from overseas are ready to get screened, but there is no clear instruction from the authorities.





“We went to the hospital to get tested but were asked to go to the designated screening centre. But when we went there, they redirected us to the hospital as they ran out of testing equipment.





"There is so much of fear and confusion amidst people that they are happy to self-isolate rather than going to the authorities,” he added.











There is currently only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, while a total of 2,321 have been kept under home isolation, a majority of whom are overseas arrivals.





The state government has also shut down schools, malls, some trade markets and have imposed a restriction on mass gatherings.





SBS Punjabi has reached out to the Kapurthala police for comment.











As of the time of publication, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





