International nursing students allowed extra work hours to deal with coronavirus outbreak

The Australian government on Wednesday eased restrictions to provide additional support to the healthcare sector as the country steps up its response to the pandemic, amidst a rising number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.





“This will allow international student nurses and other aged care workers to work more than the 40 hours a fortnight that they are currently. This measure will be examined on an ongoing basis,” Mr Morrison said in a statement to the media.





Rahul Mandora, a student nurse who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Federation University in Melbourne said the opportunity could not have come at a better time.





“I think it is a great learning opportunity for all nursing students as it would help us gain hands-on, practical experience and would also give us a chance to deal with patients who need immediate care,” said Mr Mandora.





Rahul Mandora, Nursing student, Melbourne. Source: Supplied





He added that additional hours would also allow students to supplement their income, which they can use towards paying their tuition fees and other daily expenses.





“Everyone knows that nursing programs are very expensive. Our fee per semester nearly touches 15 to16,000 dollars which is quite a lot, even if you have family support.





“More hours would allow us to get exposure and greater financial independence by enabling us to earn more money which we can use to fund our degrees,” said Mr Mandora.





Disha Kukreja, a student nurse who has recently graduated from Victoria University said it is great news for overseas students. However, she said that it would be “unfair” to the students if the government were to reimpose the working hour restrictions, once the outbreak is contained.





“It is indeed a great opportunity for overseas students, but then it would be unfair if the government used our services today and then would reverse its decision in times to come.





“It will be nothing short of taking advantage of international students,” said Ms Kukreja.





Reacting to the development, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia spokesperson told SBS Punjabi, “These are challenging times and the NMBA and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra) understand that it is vital that the nursing and midwifery workforce can be mobilised quickly.





“We are working with health departments to understand specific needs and to develop advice for senior-year student nurses and midwives who wish to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining standards and safe patient care,” said the spokesperson.





Gursev Singh Sandhu works as a casual registered nurse in Melbourne. Source: Supplied





Gurvev Singh Sandhu who is working as a casual registered nurse said student reinforcement into the healthcare and age care sector would ease pressure on the already “overstretched” healthcare system.





“This is a great opportunity for international students to give it back to the community and help fellow health care workers in these hard times where they’re struggling to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus patients and at the same time protecting themselves from getting infected,” said Mr Sandhu.





Last week, the Department of Home Affairs had announced that Australia’s major supermarkets will temporarily be able to offer more hours to international student employees to help keep shelves stocked.





Ahmed Ademoglu, the National President of the Council of International Students Australia said roping in students as reinforcement in times of crisis is not going to be as easy as using their services for the retail sector.





“There are so many stakeholders involved in this process - the students, universities, unions, hospitals, aged care centres. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out-which year students would be allowed to work, what sort of work, which category of patients would they be allowed to tend to? There are so many layers,” said Mr Ademoglu.





He said that the recruitment process itself would be “challenging” for all stakeholders involved.





“While it is good news for the students, authorities would have to ensure that their health is not compromised and they are supported throughout the process,” added Mr Ademoglu.





Medical personnel secure a sample from a person at a drive-thru Coronavirus testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility on March 12, 2020. Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***





