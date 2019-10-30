ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਊਬਰ ਡਰਾਈਵਰ ਨੇ ਸਵਾਰੀ ਦੇ $10,000 ਵਾਪਿਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਾਇਮ ਕੀਤੀ 'ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ' ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਮਿਸਾਲ

ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਸਵਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਰਾਈਡ-ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਰਸ ਭੁੱਲਣ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਉਦੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਹਾਵਣੇ ਤਜ਼ੁਰਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲ ਗਈ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਾਰ-ਚਾਲਕ ਨੇ ਉਸਦਾ ਪਰਸ ਵਾਪਿਸ ਮੋੜ੍ਹ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗਭੱਗ 10,000 ਦੀ ਰਕਮ ਦੱਸੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ।





ਊਬਰ ਕਾਰ-ਚਾਲਕ ਗੁਰਬਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਰਾਈਡ-ਸ਼ੇਅਰ ਸਰਵਿਸ ਪ੍ਰੋਵਾਈਡਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਉਸਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ 23 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਕਸ ਹਿੱਲ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਚਮੰਡ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਿੰਨ ਸਵਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਸਹਲੂਤ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਪਿਛਲੀ ਸੀਟ ਉੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਪਰਸ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ‘ਵੱਡੀ’ ਰਕਮ ਸੀ। The passenger counting her money while sitting in Gurbrinder Singh’s car. Source: Supplied





ਸ੍ਰੀ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ, “ਇੱਕ ਸਵਾਰੀ ਇੰਨੀ ਕਾਹਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਉਸਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਰਸ ਮੇਰੀ ਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਪਿਛਲੀ ਸੀਟ ‘ਤੇ ਛੱਡ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਪਰਸ ਮਿਲਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਊਬਰ ਡਿਸਪੇਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਜਿਸਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਗਾਹਕ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕੀਤੀ।





ਸਵਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਮੇਰਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਮੇਰੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਦੀ ਸਿਫਤ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ - ਪਰ, ਮੈਂ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਗੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਤਾਂ ਸਿਰਫ ਆਪਣਾ ਰੁਟੀਨ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ।” Screenshot of Uber's acknowledgement as shared with Gurbrinder Singh on 23 October, 2019. Source: Supplied





ਉਸਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ 'ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ' ਵਾਲ਼ੀ ਸੋਚ ਦਾ ਸਿਹਰਾ ਸਿੱਖ-ਸਿਧਾਂਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਉਸਦਾ ਫਰਜ਼ ਸੀ ਤੇ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸਨੂੰ ‘ਮਾਣ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ’ ਨਾਲ਼ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਯੋਗ ਬਣਿਆ।





ਉਸਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਥੀ-ਡਰਾਈਵਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ‘ਉੱਚ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਨੈਤਿਕਤਾ’ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਣ ਦੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।





“ਮੈਂ ਇਹ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਮਹਿਜ਼ ਇਹ ਦੱਸਣ ਲਈ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਆਸ-ਪਾਸ ਬਹੁਤ ਕੁਝ ਚੰਗਾ ਵਾਪਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਲੈਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ।”





The Singh family hails from village Dhianpur in the Amritsar district of Punjab. Source: Supplied





ਗੁਰਬਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਸਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਜ਼ਿਲੇ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਧਿਆਨਪੁਰ ਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਉਹ 2009 ਵਿੱਚ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਆਇਆ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਵੇਲ਼ੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ਼ ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਮੈਲਟਨ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਗੁਰਬਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ਼ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਇਹ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ....











Read this story in English:





This one is a Good Samaritan story in the form of a ride-share service provider from Melbourne who just helped one of his customers stressed about losing her money.





Uber driver Gurbrinder Singh is being praised for his ‘honesty’ after he returned a purse containing $10,000 and some important documents to a customer who accidentally left it in his car.





Mr Singh had driven three customers for a short distance in the Melbourne suburbs of Box Hill and Richmond on 23 October.





“One of the customers was in such a rush that she left her purse in the back-seat of my car,” Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.





“I had requested Uber to connect me to this customer who later told me that she was extremely stressed and was also afraid of losing her hard-earned money.”





Mr Singh said Uber’s dispatcher system was able to connect to this customer in a ‘very time-dependent’ manner.





“Uber immediately helped me out to find her. It was very important to reach her in time as she seemed very shaky and upset when I talked to her over the phone,” he said.





“She was very appreciative and she also praised my honesty while she was counting her money. But, I feel there is nothing special about it as I was just doing my routine job on a given day.”





Mr Singh who lives in Melton, Victoria with his family, migrated to Australia from India in 2009.





While crediting his effort to Sikh principles, he mentioned that it was his duty that he was able to fulfil with ‘dignity and honour’.





“We must return what is not ours. It doesn’t matter if it has a value of a single dollar or tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.





Mr Singh said that he is confident that his story is not the first and it won’t be the last.





Mr Singh wants to see his fellow workers keep up the ‘high values and ethics’.





“I wanted to share this story to tell people that there is plenty of good happening around us but it is just that is it is not being shared with everyone,” he added.





SBS Punjabi has contacted Uber Australia for a comment.





