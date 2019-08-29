ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਪੇਂਡੂ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਿਛਲੇ 40 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ 'ਸਫਲਤਾਪੂਰਵਕ' ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਇਹ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ

ਰੇਨਮਾਰਕ, ਰਿਵਰਲੈਂਡ ਖੇਤਰ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਕਸਬਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋਕਿ ਮਰੇ ਦਰਿਆ 'ਤੇ ਸਥਿਤ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਇਲਾਕਾ ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਤੋਂ ਲਗਭਗ 260 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਉੱਤਰ-ਪੂਰਬ ਅਤੇ ਮਿਲਡੂਰਾ ਤੋਂ 139 ਕਿਲੋਮੀਟਰ ਪੱਛਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਿਤ ਹੈ।





ਇਹ ਖੇਤਰ ਇੱਕ 'ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਹਨਤੀ' ਸਮਝੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦਾ ਘਰ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਬਹੁਤੇ ਫਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਬਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਉਤਪਾਦਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।





ਸਰੂਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੌਹਲ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਲੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਜਾਣੇ-ਪਹਿਚਾਣੇ ਚਿਹਰੇ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਪਿਛਲੇ 40 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ 'ਸਫਲਤਾਪੂਰਵਕ ਸੈਟਲ' ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।





ਸ੍ਰੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਲੰਮਾ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਖਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਅਤੇ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਪਣੱਤ ਦੀ ਗਵਾਹੀ ਭਰਦਾ ਹੈ।" In a day’s work – Mr and Mrs Johal with their farm machinery in an orange orchard in Renmark. Source: Supplied





ਸ੍ਰੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ 1980 ਤੱਕ ਇਸ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਕਰੀਬਨ 10-12 ਸਿੱਖ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਸਨ ਜੋ ਮੁੱਖ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਖੇਤ-ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਾਂ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਸਨ।





ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਮੌਲੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਕੁਈਨਜ਼ਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਕੇਰਨਜ਼ ਕਸਬੇ ਤੋਂ 1972 ਵਿੱਚ ਰੇਨਮਾਰਕ ਰਹਿਣ ਲਈ ਆਏ ਸਨ।





ਸ੍ਰੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਸਿੱਖ-ਅਬਾਦੀ ਵਧਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ 1983 ਵਿੱਚ ਗਲੋਸਪ ਕਸਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੁਰਦਵਾਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਸਥਾਪਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ - 'ਇਮਾਰਤ ਉਸਾਰਨ ਲਈ $36,000 ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਖਰੀਦੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ ਜਿਥੇ ਦੋ ਦੁਕਾਨਾਂ ਢਾਹਕੇ ਗੁਰਦਵਾਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ।”



The Sikh place of Worship [Gurdwara] at Glossop, SA. Source: Supplied





ਸਰੂਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੌਹਲ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਲੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਨੇ ਰੋਜ਼ੀ-ਰੋਟੀ ਕਮਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ-ਪਹਿਲ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰੀ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆਂ ਜਲਦ ਹੀ ਉਹ ਸੰਗਤਰਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਗੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਲਿਕ ਬਣ ਗਏ।





“ਇਹ ਕਾਫੀ ਔਖਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸੀ, ਅਸੀਂ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਦੇ ਸੱਤੋ ਦਿਨ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਸੀ। ਪਰ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਪਛਤਾਵਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਬਲਿਕ ਅਸੀਂ ਖੇਤਰੀ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦਿਆਂ ਆਪਣੇ-ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ਕਿਸਮਤ ਸਮਝਦੇ ਹਾਂ,” ਸ੍ਰੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ।





ਇਹ ਧਰਤੀ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿਣ ਦਾ ਸਹੀ ਮੌਕਾ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਬਸ਼ਰਤੇ ਕਿ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਹੀ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਖਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕਰੋ।

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਹੁਣ ਕਾਫੀ ਹੱਦ ਤੱਕ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਤੋਂ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਹਟ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ - ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਸੰਗਤਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਖੇਤ ਵੀ ਵੇਚ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।





"ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਅੰਗੂਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਬਾਗ ਦੀ ਹੀ ਦੇਖ-ਰੇਖ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਮਸ਼ੀਨੀ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸੌਖਿਆਂ ਸੰਭਾਲੇ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।" The Johals at their daughter's wedding in 2019. Source: Supplied





ਸ੍ਰੀਮਤੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾਤਰ ਪਰਵਾਸੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੇਰੀ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸਾਂਝ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਇਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਚੁਣੌਤੀ ਹੈ।





“ਅਸੀਂ ਕਾਫੀ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਪਰ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਪਰਵਾਸ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਰਾਪ ਨਾਲ ਜਿਉਣਾ ਸਿੱਖ ਲਿਆ। ਹੁਣ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਹੀ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਜੋ ਅਸੀਂ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਾਂ।"



Sharon Johal (M) as Dipi Rebecchi in Network Ten's TV show, Neighbours Source: Supplied





ਸਰੂਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਲੀ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਸ਼ੈਰਨ ਜੌਹਲ ਦਾ ਜਨਮ ਬੇਰੀ, ਰਿਵਰਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ ਪਰ ਉਸਨੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਕਾਇਮ ਰੱਖਿਆ।





ਸ਼ੈਰਨ, ਚੈਨਲ ਟੈੱਨ ਦੇ ਟੀਵੀ ਸ਼ੋਅ 'ਨੇਬਰਜ਼' ਵਿੱਚ 'ਦੀਪੀ ਰੇਬੇਚੀ' ਦੀ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਮਿਲਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਟੈਲੀਵੀਜ਼ਨ 'ਤੇ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੀ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਅਦਾਕਾਰਾ ਵੀ ਹੈ।



Mr and Mrs Johal with Renmark Councillor Sim Singh Malhi. Source: Supplied





ਸਿਮਰਤ (ਸਿਮ) ਸਿੰਘ ਮੱਲ੍ਹੀ ਰਿਵਰਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਨੇਤਾ ਵਜੋਂ ਉਭਰਿਆ ਹੈ।





ਉਸਨੂੰ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੇਨਮਾਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।





ਸ੍ਰੀ ਮੱਲ੍ਹੀ ਜੋ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਲਈ ਸਾਲ 2018 ਦੀਆਂ ਰਾਜ-ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਉਮਰ ਦੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਸਨ, ਨੇ ਚੇਫੇ ਦੀ ਸੀਟ ਤੋਂ ਲੇਬਰ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਨਿਧਤਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ।





ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਰੇਨਮਾਰਕ ਨੇੜੇ ਅੰਗੂਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਬਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਸ਼ਿਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। Molly Johal has initiated many Punjabi cultural activities in Renmark. Source: Supplied





ਸ੍ਰੀਮਤੀ ਜੌਹਲ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਧੀਆ ਜੀਵਨ ਲਈ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਦਾ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਹੈ - ‘ਸਾਨੂੰ ਇਥੇ ਇੱਕ ਇੱਕ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਸਿਹਤਮੰਦ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਜਿਸ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਧੰਨਵਾਦੀ ਹਾਂ’।





ਮੈਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੂੰ, ਖਾਸਕਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਹੜੇ ਇਸ ਖੇਤਰ ਦੇ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

“ਇਹ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕੰਮ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਉਣ ਲਈ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਖੁਲੀਆਂ ਬਾਹਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਨਵੇਂ ਆਇਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਅਤੇ ਮੱਦਤ ਕਰਨ ਨੂੰ ਤਿਆਰ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਲਗਭਗ 40 ਸਾਲ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਸਾਡੇ ਲਈ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।"











Read this story in English:





Renmark is the largest town in the Riverland area, which is located on the Murray River. It is situated about 260 km northeast of Adelaide and 139 km west of Mildura.





The area is also home to a vibrant and thriving Sikh community, a majority of which is involved in producing fruits and vegetables, both as farm-owners and labourers.





Saroop Singh Johal and Molly Johal are two widely recognised faces of the community. They are 'successfully settled' in this region for over 40 years now.





“It’s been a long journey which speaks of hard work, social cohesion and acclimatisation within the local society,” said Mr Johal.





Mr Johal says that by 1980, as few as 10-12 Sikh families lived in the area, who mainly worked as seasonal farm-workers.





“But once there was some support structure and jobs, we became more well-established as a community, and our desire to belong grew stronger and stronger. Now there are between 200 - 250 families living prosperously in this area,” he said.





“In recent times, there has been a shift in the settlement pattern of this area. Earlier, it was predominantly people from Italian and Greek backgrounds who moved here, but now there is a larger mix because of which it’s a lot more multicultural.”





Molly Johal’s father moved to Renmark in 1972 from northern Queensland town of Cairns.

“My father had developed asthma-like symptoms while working in sugarcane fields in the far-north. It was so severe that he had to move to Renmark on his doctor’s advice,” said Mrs Johal.





“We’ve proudly called this area our home ever since our father first settled here in the 1970s.”





Mr Johal said that the first Sikh place of worship [Gurdwara] was established in and around 1983 in the town of Glossop.





“A few like-minded people bought a place for $36,000 to build a Gurdwara to nurture their spiritual needs,” he said.





“We bought two shops which we dismantled, and went on to construct a new building for our place of worship.”





The Johals started their lives as ‘humble’ farm labourers before owning their own orange farms and vineyards in 1989.





“It was tough indeed. We worked as seasonal labourers seven days a week. But we have no regrets as we consider ourselves lucky to be living in regional Australia,” said Mr Johal.





This land gives you a fair chance to live in prosperity, provided you work hard and of course, in the right direction.

Mr Johal is semi-retired now. He recently sold his orange farm.





“I am only keeping vineyards at the moment as they are relatively easy to manage by mechanical means, especially for the purpose of pruning and harvesting,” he adds.





"Most of the Sikh farmers in this region are involved in the production of limes, olives, apricots, grapes, plums, almonds, oranges are some seasonal vegetables."





Mrs Johal said that like most migrant communities maintaining one’s culture and language among the younger generations has been a big challenge.

“We struggled a bit but later, we learned to live with this curse of migration. Now we are trying to do what we can,” she said.





“We aim to teach them how to embrace local values and the Australian way of life. Our place of worship runs special classes to teach Punjabi to our children. We also host cultural and religious functions to educate the next generation about who we are and why it’s important to remain connected to the roots.”





Saroop and Molly’s daughter Sharon Johal was born in Berri, Riverland but she continued to maintain a strong connection with her Punjabi identity.





Sharon is the first Punjabi actor on national television in a mainstream program after she got a role as Dipi Rebecchi in Ten's TV show, Neighbours.





Simrat (Sim) Singh Malhi has emerged as a young leader of the Sikh community in Renmark in the Riverland area.





He was recently elected as a Councillor in Renmark Paringa Council.





Mr Malhi who was one of the youngest contestants of 2018 state election for South Australia, also represented Labor from the seat of Chaffey.





His family owns grape and vegetable farms near Renmark.





Mrs Johal said she and her family are very thankful to what Australia has given to them – ‘a prosperous and healthy environment that is full of love and acceptance in the Riverland’.





We can’t ask for more - such is the love and support from the area.

“I will also congratulate the Sikh community especially the farmers who have been key drivers of this area’s economic growth.”





“It is government’s job to encourage people to move to the region. We are happy to facilitate local support and integration like people did for us around 40 years ago.”





