ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੇ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਦੀਪਕ-ਰਾਜ ਗੁਪਤਾ ਹਨ ਏ ਸੀ ਟੀ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਸਾਂਸਦ

Deepak-Raj Gupta

Deepak-Raj Gupta was elected after the resignation of sitting Labor MLA Meegan Fitzharris. Source: Supplied

Published 20 September 2019 at 6:49pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 7:45pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
ਦੀਪਕ-ਰਾਜ ਗੁਪਤਾ ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਸਾਂਸਦ ਹਨ। 28 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2019 ਨੂੰ ਮੇਗਨ ਫਿਟਜ਼ਾਰਿਸ ਦੇ ਅਸਤੀਫੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਏ ਸੀ ਟੀ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੇਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਮਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ, ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਪਰਵਾਸ ਅਤੇ ਸਥਾਪਤੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਨ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਣੋ।

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੇ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਦੀਪਕ-ਰਾਜ ਗੁਪਤਾ 1989 ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਆਏ ਸਨ।

ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ 2001 ਵਿੱਚ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਥਾਈ ਟਿਕਾਣਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਿਆ ਸੀ ਜਿਥੇ ਹੁਣ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਜੁਲਾਈ 2019 ਵਿੱਚ, ਦੀਪਕ-ਰਾਜ ਗੁਪਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਚੁਣੇ ਹੋਏ ਸਾਂਸਦ ਦੇ ਅਸਤੀਫੇ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।

ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਗੁਪਤਾ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਇੰਟਰਵੀਊ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਏ ਸੀ ਟੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਜੋ ਮਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਹੈ ਉਸ ਲਈ ਉਹ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਅਤੇ ਵੋਟਰਾਂ ਦੇ  ਧੰਨਵਾਦੀ ਹਨ।

ਪੂਰੀ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਨਣ ਲਈ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਲਿੰਕ ਉੱਤੇ ਕਲਿਕ ਕਰੋ...

Deepak-Raj Gupta
Source: Supplied


Read this story in English: 

In July 2019, Deepak-Raj Gupta was elected as a new Member for Yerrabi, replacing Meegan Fitzharris after her resignation.

His election came about after a countback of votes from the 2016 election for the Gungahlin-based seat in the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly.

Mr Gupta is claimed to be a passionate advocate of the ACT’s multicultural community and has also helped organise several popular multicultural programs each year.

"I am very proud of this achievement. It is an honour to be the first Australian-Indian origin parliamentarian in the ACT," said Mr Gupta in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

He said that his major priorities are to set health, safety, security and environment as core elements of his constituency’s identity and success. 

Mr Gupta has lived in Gungahlin with his wife Shuchi and children Mallika and Ashvin for almost 20 years now. 
Deepak
Gupta family with Yvette Berry, the member for Ginninderra and Deputy Chief Minister, ACT. Source: Supplied


Mr Gupta has served as the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) ACT chapter and has also been a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors. 

He came to Australia in 1989 as an international student in Melbourne.
He moved to Canberra in 2001 after completing his tertiary education from Holmesglen Institute, Melbourne. 
In October 2015, he was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award 2015 and Business Awards in Sydney.

The award was in recognition of Mr Gupta’s work in promoting multicultural harmony, acceptance, mutual respect and understanding among the ACT’s diverse communities.

In 2012, he was also awarded the ACT Community Advocate award by the ACT Government.

