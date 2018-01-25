ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵਲੋਂ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਡੇਅ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਮੂਲੀਅਤ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Bhangra at official Australia Day celebrations

Turbans 4 Australia team will be performing twice in Sydney and Melbourne. Source: Amar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 2:53pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਸਿਡਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਟਰਨਬਸ ਫੋਰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਲੋਂ ਭੰਗੜੇ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਵਾਏ ਜਾਣਗੇ।

Published 25 January 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 2:53pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ਸਿਡਨੀ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਸਰਕੂਲਰ ਕੀਅ ਉੱਤੇ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਭੰਗੜੇ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਅਲਾਵਾ ਟਰਬਨਸ ਫੋਰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਲੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਦਸਤਾਰਾਂ ਬੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਸਟਾਲ ਵੀ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਲਗਭਗ 50,000 ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਜਿਆਦਾ ਲੋਕ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਮੂਲੀਅਤ ਕਰਨਗੇ।

ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ:

Bhangra at official Australia Day celebrations
Punjabi community showing their true Australian spirit by performing at the official Australia Day celebrations in Sydney and Melbourne. Source: Amar


ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ:
Bhangra at official Australia Day celebrations
Melbourne Program details Source: Amar


Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

Walk and Bike together for health & charity



Share

Latest podcast episodes

FloomiCacAE6qYD.jfif

ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਐਸ ਵਾਈ ਐੱਲ ਨਹਿਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਰਹੀ ਬੇਸਿੱਟਾ

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

ਕੀ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਬਣਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ?

gogi rai gurpreet rai

ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੋਗੀ ਰਾਏ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ ਕਹਾਣੀ

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel inspect a helicopter at the scene of a helicopter collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, January 2, 2023.

ਗੋਲਡ ਕੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਸੀ-ਵਰਲਡ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ