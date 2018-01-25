ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵਲੋਂ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਡੇਅ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਮੂਲੀਅਤ

ਸਿਡਨੀ ਦੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਸਰਕੂਲਰ ਕੀਅ ਉੱਤੇ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਭੰਗੜੇ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਅਲਾਵਾ ਟਰਬਨਸ ਫੋਰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਲੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਦਸਤਾਰਾਂ ਬੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਸਟਾਲ ਵੀ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦਿਨ ਲਗਭਗ 50,000 ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਜਿਆਦਾ ਲੋਕ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਮੂਲੀਅਤ ਕਰਨਗੇ।
ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ:
Punjabi community showing their true Australian spirit by performing at the official Australia Day celebrations in Sydney and Melbourne. Source: Amar
ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਰੋਗਰਾਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ:
Melbourne Program details Source: Amar
