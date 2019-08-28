ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਹਾਸਰਸ ਵੀਡੀਓਜ਼ ਲਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਸੰਧੂ ਜੋੜੀ ਉੱਤੇ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ ਬਹਾਨੇ ਠੱਗੀ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਆਇਦ

ਮਿਸਟਰ ਐਂਡ ਮਿਸਿਜ਼ ਸੰਧੂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ, ਟਿੱਕਟੋਕ ਅਤੇ ਯੂ-ਟਿਊਬ ਉੱਤੇ ਪਤੀ-ਪਤਨੀ ਦੀ ਨੋਕ-ਝੋਕ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਹਨ।





ਬਲਜਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਅਤੇ ਏਕਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਜੋੜੀ ਮੋਹਾਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਇਮੀਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਕੰਸਲਟੈਂਸੀ ਫਰਮ ਵੀ ਚਲਾਉਂਦੀ ਦੱਸੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ।





ਇਸ ਜੋੜੀ ਉੱਤੇ 2018 ਅਤੇ 2019 ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਭੇਜਣ ਦੇ ਬਹਾਨੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਧੋਖਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਪੰਜ ਕੇਸ ਰਜਿਸਟਰ ਹਨ।





ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲਾਂ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਹਫਤੇ ਉਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਹੋਰ ਵੱਧ ਗਈਆਂ ਜਦੋਂ ਮਿਸਿਜ਼ ਸੰਧੂ/ਬਲਜਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਹਾਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਠੱਗੀ ਦੇ 2 ਕੇਸਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ।





ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫਤਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਮੈਜਿਸਟਰੇਟ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਦਿਨ ਦੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਰਿਮਾਂਡ ਲਈ ਭੇਜ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।





ਏਕਮ ਸੰਧੂ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੀ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ...





Read this story in English:





Baljinder Kaur and her husband Ekam Sandhu are popular on social media as well as Tik Tok for their funny videos which they share under the title of ‘Mr and Mrs Sandhu’.





The Sandhu couple has over 180,000 followers on Instagram and approximately 85,000 on Facebook.





Police have registered at least five cases against them that are related to immigration frauds in 2018 and 2019.





On Thursday, Police arrested Baljinder Kaur who was produced before a local court before being sent to a day’s police remand.





Police are still searching for her partner Ekam Sandhu who is alleged to be part of this crime.





