ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 3 ਅਗਸਤ, 2023

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਅਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੁਣਨ ਲਈ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਬਣੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਪਲੇਅਰ 'ਤੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰੋ।
ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 3 ਅਗਸਤ, 2023
A supplied image obtained on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, of Royal Australian Navy sailors from HMAS Huon conduct search operations in the vicinity of Lindeman Island, Queensland, on Sunday, July 30, 2023. A MRH-90 Taipan helicopter crashed during the multinational Exercise Talisman Sabre last week, off the north Queensland coast. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ।
