ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 12 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2023

FREE PALESTINE RALLY SYDNEY

Participants of a Free Palestine rally react outside the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Monday, October 9, 2023. Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ...

ਸੁਰੀਲੀ ਗਾਇਕੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਆਪਣੇ ਸੁਣਨ ਵਾਲ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਦਸਤਕ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਗਮ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਰੰਧਾਵਾ

ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਬ੍ਰਿਜਿੰਗ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਉੱਤੇ ਪ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਾਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਪਾਈ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ 10,000 ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਵੱਧ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ ਮਿਲਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਰੀ ਉੱਤੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਬੋਰਡ ਨਾਰਾਜ਼