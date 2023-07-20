ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 20 ਜੂਲਾਈ, 2023

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 20 ਜੂਲਾਈ, 2023
Members of the Philippines Women's World Cup team walk to their team bus following a shooting near their hotel in the central business district in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. A gunman killed two people before he died Thursday at a construction site in Auckland, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer tournament.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Source: AP / Abbie Parr/AP
ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ...
Share