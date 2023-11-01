ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 1 ਨਵੰਬਰ, 2023

AUSTRALIA-SYDNEY-RBA-CASH RATE-INCREASE

This photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows the exterior view of the Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia. The RBA on Tuesday decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.10 percent, with the interest rate paid on Exchange Settlement balances also up by 25 basis points to 4 percent. This marked the fourth rate hike so far this year and also the 12th jump since the central bank started tightening the money policy from a record low of 0.1 percent in May last year. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua via Getty Images) Credit: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ

Curfew Reintroduced Across Metropolitan Melbourne As Victoria Continues To Record New COVID-19 Cases

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਨਸਿਕ ਤੌਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਬੀਮਾਰ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਰਹੀ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ

Wonderful water world

ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਵਰਦਾਨ ਸਾਬਿਤ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ ਛੋਟੀ ਉਮਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖੀ ਤੈਰਾਕੀ

INDIA SIKH FESTIVAL

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਸਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਲਈ ਬੰਦੀ ਛੋੜ ਦਿਵਸ ਦੀ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਿਕ, ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਅਤੇ ਸਮਾਜਿਕ ਮਹੱਤਤਾ

(FILE) - Nawaz Sharif (C), former Prime Minister of Pakistan, attends the funeral of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, in Lahore, Pakistan, 14 September 2018 (reissued 24 December 2018) (AAP)

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਵਾਜ਼ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ਼ ਨੂੰ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ਮਿਲ਼ੀ