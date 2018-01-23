ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਟੋਨੀ ਐਬੋਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਘਟਾਉਣ ਤੇ ਜ਼ੋਰ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Tony Abbott urges for immigration cut

Tony Abbott urges for immigration cut Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2018 at 5:56pm, updated 23 January 2018 at 8:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਸਾਬਕਾ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਟੋਨੀ ਐਬੋਟ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਗਰ ਕੋਲਿਸ਼ਨ ਅਗਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਵੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਕੁਝ ਨੀਤੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਲਿਆਉਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ।

Published 23 January 2018 at 5:56pm, updated 23 January 2018 at 8:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ਟੋਨੀ ਐਬੋਟ ਨੇ ਕੋਲਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਵਧਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਤੇ ਠੱਲ ਪਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਆਖੀ ਹੈ।

ਰੇਡੀਓ ੨ ਜੀਬੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਘਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਵਧਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਤੇ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਘਟਦੀਆਂ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਕੇ ਦਰਸਾਇਆ ਹੈ।

ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਐਬੋਟ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਚਰਚਾ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਤਹਿਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਖਰਚਿਆਂ ਵੱਲ ਵੀ ਧਿਆਨ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਤਾਕੀਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।

Tony Abbott has suggested that cutting immigration can make housing more affordable and it will also help more locals to get work.

Mr Abbott told 2GB host Ray Hadley that the policy change may help Coalition to become more competitive at the next federal election.

“If in the coming year we can take real action to take the pressure off powers prices by perhaps further scaling back our climate change preoccupations, if in the coming year we can take the pressure off housing prices and make it easier for locals to get jobs by scaling back immigration, these are the sorts of things that when it comes to an election the government would get credit for,” Mr Abbott said.

Mr Abbott also said the “overwhelming majority of migrants” who came to Australia were “here not to change us but to join us."

Writing in The Australian this morning, Mr Abbott, outlined his policy recommendations while arguing for Australia Day to remain on January 26.

“There are 364 other days of the year when
we can wear a black armband
and strive to overcome our national failures,’’ he wrote.

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

To see stories from SBS Punjabi on top of your Facebook news feed, click on three dots next to News Feed icon on the top left corner of the screen, click on Edit preferences, then Prioritise who to see first and select SBS Punjabi
facebook_news_feed.jpg?itok=hSb7R7vI


Also Read

Everything you need to know about Australian work visas

Your chance to migrate to Australia in 2018: Changes announced to Skilled Occupation Lists

Pathways to permanent residency for current 457 visa holders

Australia's Parent Visa: Things you need to know

Know more about Skilled Migration to Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

FloomiCacAE6qYD.jfif

ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਐਸ ਵਾਈ ਐੱਲ ਨਹਿਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਰਹੀ ਬੇਸਿੱਟਾ

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

ਕੀ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਬਣਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ?

gogi rai gurpreet rai

ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੋਗੀ ਰਾਏ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ ਕਹਾਣੀ

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel inspect a helicopter at the scene of a helicopter collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, January 2, 2023.

ਗੋਲਡ ਕੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਸੀ-ਵਰਲਡ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ