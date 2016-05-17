SBS Punjabi

Know more about Skilled Migration to Australia

SBS Punjabi

The policy changes have been made to streamline new pathways to permanent residency, especially to address skill shortages in Australia.

A representative image of Australian visa and passport. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 1:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP) have released the new Skilled Occupations List (SOL) for 2016-17. This list will come into effect from 1st July, 2016. In this conversation, we talk to migration consultant Jujhar Singh Bajwa who explains all that matters in this new SOL. Preetinder Grewal reports…

Published 17 May 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 1:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
SOL LIST FOR 2016-2017 updated by DIBP
New SOL list for financial Year 2016-2017 has been released. Most of the occupations mentioned in previous list are still in the new declaration

- Trade Occupations - Motor Mechanic, Chef, Metal Fabricator, Bricklayer, Carpenter, Painting Trade Workers, Chef

- Accountant

- Occupations related to IT - System Analyst, Developer Programmer, Software Engineer, Analyst Programmer

- Engineers Occupation - Electrical Engg, Electronics Engg, Mechanical Engg.

There are few occupations which have been excluded in list e. g., Dental Technician

Check the full list here

Australia releases new Skilled Occupation List



sol
New SOL 2016-17 Source: Supplied


READ MORE
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?