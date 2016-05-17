Know more about Skilled Migration to Australia

SOL LIST FOR 2016-2017 updated by DIBP

New SOL list for financial Year 2016-2017 has been released. Most of the occupations mentioned in previous list are still in the new declaration





- Trade Occupations - Motor Mechanic, Chef, Metal Fabricator, Bricklayer, Carpenter, Painting Trade Workers, Chef





- Accountant





- Occupations related to IT - System Analyst, Developer Programmer, Software Engineer, Analyst Programmer





- Engineers Occupation - Electrical Engg, Electronics Engg, Mechanical Engg.





There are few occupations which have been excluded in list e. g., Dental Technician





Check the full list here Australia releases new Skilled Occupation List







New SOL 2016-17 Source: Supplied





See the complete list https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2016L00800/Download





