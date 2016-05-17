Know more about Skilled Migration to Australia

SOL LIST FOR 2016-2017 updated by DIBP
New SOL list for financial Year 2016-2017 has been released. Most of the occupations mentioned in previous list are still in the new declaration
- Trade Occupations - Motor Mechanic, Chef, Metal Fabricator, Bricklayer, Carpenter, Painting Trade Workers, Chef
- Accountant
- Occupations related to IT - System Analyst, Developer Programmer, Software Engineer, Analyst Programmer
- Engineers Occupation - Electrical Engg, Electronics Engg, Mechanical Engg.
There are few occupations which have been excluded in list e. g., Dental Technician
Australia releases new Skilled Occupation List
New SOL 2016-17 Source: Supplied
