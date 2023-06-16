ਮਹਿਲਾ ਭਲਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਿਨਸੀ ਸ਼ੋਸ਼ਣ ਮਾਮਲੇ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਕੁਸ਼ਤੀ ਮੁਖੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਚਾਰਜਸ਼ੀਟ ਦਾਇਰ

India Women Wrestlers

New Delhi police filed charges Thursday of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation.If convicted, Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison. He denies the allegations. (AP Photo, File) Source: AP / AP

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੁਸ਼ਤੀ ਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਮੁਖੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਬ੍ਰਿਜ ਭੂਸ਼ਣ ਸ਼ਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਆਈਪੀਸੀ ਦੀ ਧਾਰਾ 354 (ਮਰਿਆਦਾ ਨੂੰ ਠੇਸ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਉਣਾ), 354ਏ (ਜਿਣਸੀ ਪਰੇਸ਼ਾਨ ਕਰਨਾ) ਅਤੇ 354ਡੀ (ਸਟਾਕਿੰਗ ਅਪਰਾਧ) ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ ਚਾਰਜਸ਼ੀਟ ਦਾਇਰ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਹੋਰ ਹਫਤਾਵਾਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਫਸੀਲ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਖਾਸ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ...

